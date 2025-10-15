Home » Housing proposed for Cranbourne Golf Course
Housing proposed for Cranbourne Golf Course

A planning permit application has been lodged to subdivide the former Cranbourne Golf Course for future housing. The approximately 70-hectare Cranbourne Golf Course at 750 Glasscocks Road was sold to Brown Property Group in May last year. The site has long been zoned for residential…

