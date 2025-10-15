A planning permit application has been lodged to subdivide the former Cranbourne Golf Course for future housing. The approximately 70-hectare Cranbourne Golf Course at 750 Glasscocks Road was sold to Brown Property Group in May last year. The site has long been zoned for residential…
Housing proposed for Cranbourne Golf Course
