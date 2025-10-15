A new 800-metre shared-use path link is set to be built as part of the controversial Progress Street level crossing removal project. The path announced on Monday 13 October will be constructed on the east side of South Gippsland Highway, between Dandenong Bypass and Hallam…
Shared-use path for Progress St project
-
Shared-use path for Progress St project
A new 800-metre shared-use path link is set to be built as part of the controversial Progress Street level crossing removal project. The path announced…