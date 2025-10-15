A political first in accessibility, Pakenham MP Emma Vulin used a communication device to speak formally within parliamentary chambers. As MPs returned to Spring Street on Tuesday to begin the sitting week, Ms Vulin used her time to make a new step in inclusivity within…
Vulin breaks new ground in Parliamentary inclusivity
