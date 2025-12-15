A proposed $250 million Hindu temple precinct in Cranbourne South’s green wedge has been referred to the Federal Government, with a decision now pending on whether the project requires Commonwealth approval under national environmental law. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia proposed a Hindu temple precinct (BAPS…
$250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple faces federal decision
-
Tough as teak Taramansour
A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…