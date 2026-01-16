South East Water has introduced Ice Pigging technology to clean its large water mains, improving water quality for customers. The Ice Pigging solution is a non-invasive, water efficient method for cleaning large water mains. Implemented in collaboration with partners Service Stream, Downer and SUEZ, the…
Enhancing water quality with Ice Pigging innovation
Digital Editions
-
From solitude to community: ‘Talk n Dawdle’ brings locals together in Berwick
Ricci Webster moved to Berwick in 2023 and not long after she began a local community initiative — talk n dawdle. Emerging from a sense…