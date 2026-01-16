Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man

Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a 42-year-old man who had been assaulted in Brumich Way at about 5.30am. The Clyde North man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Despite a thorough…
Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January.