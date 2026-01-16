Two grassfires that occurred within a two-week span on Amberly Park Drive in Narre Warren are being treated as suspicious by authorities, prompting concerns among residents that the situation could worsen. Authorities confirmed that the first fire was reported to be burning in a Parkland…
Suspicious grassfires spark fears in Narre Warren community
Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a…