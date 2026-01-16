Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives have charged three teens after an alleged aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park this morning. It is alleged three males armed with large kitchen knives broke into a Pound Road property about 3.30am. The teens allegedly threatened a 75-year-old…
Three charged after Hampton Park home invasion
Suspicious grassfires spark fears in Narre Warren community
Two grassfires that occurred within a two-week span on Amberly Park Drive in Narre Warren are being treated as suspicious by authorities, prompting concerns among…