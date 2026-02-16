Home » Alleged car thief faces 60-plus charges
,

Alleged car thief faces 60-plus charges

An alleged serial car thief has been charged after using electronic key reprogramming devices to steal at least 25 cars across Melbourne, police say. The 27-year-old faces more than 60 charges over the alleged thefts across Melbourne’s east and south east including Clayton, Pakenham, Ferntree…

