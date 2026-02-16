A new communal garden at Frasers Property Australia’s Five Farms in Clyde North has quickly become a bustling heart of the community. Located at the Allendale Residents’ Club, planting at the garden began in winter with a series of gardening workshops facilitated by non-profit Cultivating…
Community garden forging connections at Five Farms in Clyde North
Digital Editions
-
Community garden forging connections at Five Farms in Clyde North
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531484 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531484 A new communal garden at Frasers Property Australia’s Five Farms in…