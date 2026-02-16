Home » NextGen levels up
NextGen levels up

A fresh year brings fresh opportunities for local youth. Farm owners Amanda and Chris are opening a new Pakenham hub to support young people, while continuing to offer the unique farm-based experiences at Karinya Farm Counselling. Gazette journalist Afraa Kori reports. It’s a new year,…

    The name Oasis should endure at Greater Dandenong’s newest aquatic centre, according to resident feedback. The Dandenong Wellbeing Centre has been the working title for the $122 million pool and…

    Long time Berwick resident Gregory Nanfra and David Cossigny are just two everyday blokes who met by chance on a backpacking trip in South America only to find out they…

    Fire crews were on scene at a solar fire at an industrial warehouse in Dandenong South on 13 February. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV)…

    A 16-year-old boy was fighting for life after being struck by a car on Pound Road, Narre Warren South on Friday 13 February.…

    We can find ourselves sometimes in fear and anxiety for many reasons. The cause might be the death of a loved one, work stress or ongoing worry about broken relationships,…