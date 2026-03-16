Local families can now enjoy improved access to Western Port Bay with the completion of the new Lang Lang boat ramp. On Friday 13 March, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale announced the completion of the $1.8 million revamp of the Lang Lang boat ramp. “This new-look…
Lang Lang boat ramp complete
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Pakenham medicare urgent care clinic delivering for local community
Since opening on 16 December 2025, the Pakenham Medicare Urgent Care Clinic has been delivering for residents of Pakenham. Located at 17 John Street Pakenham,…