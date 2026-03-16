It was another stellar year for the Pakenham Show, with friendly competition, rides and wonderful displays. The 115th Parklea Pakenham Agricultural and Horticultural Show was held on Saturday 14 March, with this year’s theme being “Life in the Ocean.” Art, baking, garden produce, needlework and…
Pakenham Show excites in 115th year
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Pakenham medicare urgent care clinic delivering for local community
Since opening on 16 December 2025, the Pakenham Medicare Urgent Care Clinic has been delivering for residents of Pakenham. Located at 17 John Street Pakenham,…