A man accused of fleeing in a stolen van from police and crashing into multiple cars in a high-speed erratic chase across south-east and west Melbourne on 11 July has been refused bail. Aleksander Misovic, 36, appeared on a court video link from his hospital…
Bail refused after alleged cross-city pursuit
-
Dandenong Market still exempt from plastic policy
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408089 Takeaway coffee cups for dine-in customers will be discouraged at cafes on council land, as part of Greater…