A 19-year-old man and two Greater Dandenong boys have been arrested after a series of armed robberies and burglaries at businesses across Melbourne this month. The man was arrested during a police raid of a Seaford address on 15 July. North West Metro and Southern…
Trio charged over alleged armed robbery spree
-
Dandenong Market still exempt from plastic policy
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408089 Takeaway coffee cups for dine-in customers will be discouraged at cafes on council land, as part of Greater…