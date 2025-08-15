We had to laugh. A reporter on the evening news excitedly announced that Australian architects are now “innovatively incorporating multigenerational living into their home designs” – as if this were the invention of electricity. The reason? The rising cost of living. Welcome to 2025. And…
Multigenerational living: Who knew Nonna was ahead of her time?
No hiding for gangs
Youth gang crime is sparking growing concern in Casey and Cardinia, where residents report a rise in petty crime and a growing sense of insecurity…