A struggling tyre-shop owner who tended a large “sophisticated” crop of cannabis in his Eumemmerring house and granny-flat has been jailed. Fadil Bedjeti, 41, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to cultivation of a narcotic plant in a commercial quantity, theft, handling stolen goods…
Tyre-shop owner jailed for crophouse
