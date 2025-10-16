Home » Bandicoot shelters put to the test at Cranbourne Gardens
,

Bandicoot shelters put to the test at Cranbourne Gardens

A new trial at the Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne is giving Southern Brown Bandicoots a safe place to hide. Southern Brown Bandicoot outreach officer Eilish Roberts said the program is testing different structures that could serve as temporary refuges for the endangered marsupials, which have…

Read more