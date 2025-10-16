Authorities have targeted employers of migrant workers in a series of snap inspections in the South East. The Fair Work Ombudsman and Australian Border Force visited about 40 businesses in suburbs including Clayton and Dandenong from Tuesday 7 October. Most businesses inspected were in the…
FWO blitz on migrant employees’ workplaces
