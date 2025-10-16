Wellsprings for Women is raising the alarm over growing challenges faced by migrant and refugee women experiencing family violence across the South East. Over the past financial year, Wellsprings’ Family Violence Case Management Program has reported a significant rise in complex cases, exposing what it…
Gaps in the family-violence system
-
FWO blitz on migrant employees’ workplaces
Authorities have targeted employers of migrant workers in a series of snap inspections in the South East. The Fair Work Ombudsman and Australian Border Force…