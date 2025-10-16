Home » Hills operation nabs drivers under the influence
,

Hills operation nabs drivers under the influence

Road policing officers took to the streets of Emerald, Cockatoo and Gembrook over the weekend as part of Operation Medusa. Police breath tested 1526 drivers and were happy to discover only one of them exceeded the prescribed content of alcohol; a 49-year-old Cockatoo man received…

