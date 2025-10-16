Road policing officers took to the streets of Emerald, Cockatoo and Gembrook over the weekend as part of Operation Medusa. Police breath tested 1526 drivers and were happy to discover only one of them exceeded the prescribed content of alcohol; a 49-year-old Cockatoo man received…
Hills operation nabs drivers under the influence
-
Discobility marks 26 years of inclusion
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509960 For more than a quarter of a century, Discobility has been lighting up Cranbourne with music, laughter, and…