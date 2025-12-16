One of the region’s most admired Rotarians celebrated 50 years of service with more than 70 colleagues and family on 11 December. John Williams has been at the forefront of Rotary since being inducted into Noble Park Rotary Club by his father and club president…
Rotarian lauded for 50 years’ service
Residents of outer Melbourne rally to donate blood amid Bondi Beach attack
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 501733 Residents from Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong are travelling far and wide across Melbourne to donate blood following calls…