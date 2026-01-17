The Buddhist community recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Annual Cambodian Buddhist Sangha Congress in Springvale South. Thirty monks from Cambodia, USA, Canada, India and Sri Lanka gathered in Springvale to mark the event as a symbol of unity and gratitude according to the…
30 year celebration of Cambodian Buddhist Sangha Congress
Enhancing water quality with Ice Pigging innovation
South East Water has introduced Ice Pigging technology to clean its large water mains, improving water quality for customers. The Ice Pigging solution is a…