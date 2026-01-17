Home » Extreme fire conditions tear communities apart
,

Extreme fire conditions tear communities apart

While the north is consumed by bushfires, communities closer to home are being forced to adapt to life under extreme fire conditions. Victoria had been under a statewide Total Fire Ban for three consecutive days with authorities warning that soaring temperatures, strong winds, and dry…

  • Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

    Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January. It is alleged that three…

  • CCCA select Country Week class

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 457678 The Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) has selected a strong squad of 16 players to represent the league at the 2026 Melbourne Country…

  • Pakenham Bowls Club opens up for exciting new competition

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 275006 Pakenham Bowls Club is pushing open the doors of its wonderful facility on Anderson Street with the ambition of welcoming new bowlers and…

  • Knights succeed in big chase

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519206 The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it…

  • Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 452740 Milestone mania is sweeping across Devon Meadows Cricket Club this week with the Panthers celebrating some significant achievements to kick off the new…