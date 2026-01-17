While the north is consumed by bushfires, communities closer to home are being forced to adapt to life under extreme fire conditions. Victoria had been under a statewide Total Fire Ban for three consecutive days with authorities warning that soaring temperatures, strong winds, and dry…
Extreme fire conditions tear communities apart
Three charged after Hampton Park home invasion
Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives have charged three teens after an alleged aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park this morning. It is alleged three…