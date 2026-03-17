A Berwick woman has admitted she was wide awake and had barely slept a wink after scratching her way to an Instant Scratch-Its top prize win worth $100,000. The Melbourne resident’s winning $5 Crosswords Corners was purchased at Arena Lucky Lotto, Kiosk 2, Arena Shopping…
Berwick woman’s head spins following $100,000 Instant Scratch-Its revelation
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Gold-letter win at Garfield
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509508 GARFIELD GOLF Perfect weather conditions greeted a field of 53 pairs who lined up for battle in the…