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Berwick woman’s head spins following $100,000 Instant Scratch-Its revelation

A Berwick woman has admitted she was wide awake and had barely slept a wink after scratching her way to an Instant Scratch-Its top prize win worth $100,000. The Melbourne resident’s winning $5 Crosswords Corners was purchased at Arena Lucky Lotto, Kiosk 2, Arena Shopping…

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