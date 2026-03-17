Casey Council has welcomed State Government’s approval of a precinct that promises 600 homes and 6,800 jobs in Cranbourne East. The approved Croskell (Employment) Precinct Structure Plan has opened up 317 hectares of land for development. “This Plan will see increased local job opportunities and…
City of Casey set to work on new precinct
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Seagulls dominate Cougars to set up third straight big one
Tooradin is well and truly in a golden generation as the Seagulls reached their fourth Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division grand final in…