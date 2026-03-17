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Respected senior monk celebrates birthday

Over the weekend (14-15 March), 1000 attendees gathered at Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple in Springvale South to celebrate the Most Venerable Abbot Sudhep Nan’s birthday. This huge two-day celebration follows his recent hospital discharge and recovery from previous health concerns. The event was traditional, with…

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