Takeaway coffee cups for dine-in customers will be discouraged at cafes on council land, as part of Greater Dandenong’s revised policy to reduce single-use plastics. The “discretionary” policy also pushes to deter single-use plastic bags, plates, bowls, takeaway containers, bottled drinks, glow sticks, confetti and…
Dandenong Market still exempt from plastic policy
-
Dandenong Market still exempt from plastic policy
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408089 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408089 Takeaway coffee cups for dine-in customers will be discouraged at cafes…