After being twice rejected, it was a case of third-time-lucky for a proposed trio of double-storey townhouses in Noble Park. Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) member Seuna Byrne on 9 July approved the permit on the 638-square-metre site at 34 Shepreth Avenue. This was…
Noble Park townhouses approved on appeal
-
Dandenong Market still exempt from plastic policy
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408089 Takeaway coffee cups for dine-in customers will be discouraged at cafes on council land, as part of Greater…