A new-formed South East Homelessness and Housing Alliance will focus on early intervention and the region’s “unique needs”, according to Greater Dandenong Council. The group, which includes Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia councils and community agencies, was launched on 31 July in the midst of…
Dandenong joins united homelessness front
-
Pigeon fight
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495538 A distressing Tiktok video showing a pigeon trapped inside a vacant shop at Pakenham Marketplace has gone viral,…