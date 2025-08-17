For the past decade, inTouch Womens Legal Centre has been partnering with Monash Health to provide holistic support for domestic violence victims attending hospitals. Migrant women experiencing domestic violence are given legal advice, and linked to inTouch case managers, recovery groups, housing, refuges and financial…
Life-changing law advice in the hospital wards
Melbourne Water backs Kingswood flood controls
Melbourne Water says it has “confirmed” its support for a modified development plan for the flood-prone former Kingswood Golf Course at Dingley Village. Chris Brace,…