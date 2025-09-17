A quarterly report that highlighted 35 completed actions in the City of Casey was unanimously passed during the September council meeting, with councillors reflecting on the importance of community delivery and celebrating advocacy wins. All 35 actions mentioned under Casey’s Annual Action Plan were completed,…
Casey’s quarterly report endorsed
Cranbourne Hospital to open in October amid parking concerns
The long-awaited Cranbourne Community Hospital will officially open in October, but concerns about parking pressures have remained. At the September Casey Council Meeting, officers reported…