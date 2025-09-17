The long-awaited Cranbourne Community Hospital will officially open in October, but concerns about parking pressures have remained. At the September Casey Council Meeting, officers reported that “an overall under-provision of parking at the hospital is expected to impact staff and users of the adjacent Casey…
Cranbourne Hospital to open in October amid parking concerns
