Two South East men were charged with cocaine trafficking after being allegedly intercepted in a car being driven back from the border with New South Wales. Police stopped and searched the vehicle on Hume Highway in Kalkallo about 6.20am on Tuesday 16 September. They allegedly…
Pair charged with alleged $114m cocaine commute
