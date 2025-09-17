Two South East men have been charged with murder over an alleged fatal shooting in Melbourne’s CBD. With assistance from the Special Operations Group, four men were arrested in South Melbourne shortly about 3.20pm on Wednesday, 17 September. Homicide Squad detectives interviewed and charged a…
Pair charged with CBD shooting murder
-
Invincible Lions hoist cup
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 503008 The Invincibles. Pakenham’s under-18s have written their names into the history books at Toomuc Reserve by completing an…