Casey North Community Information and Support Service (CISS) has released an urgent appeal for donations for food, toiletries and hygiene products, as their supplies run short. “Unfortunately, our shelves are now almost empty, and we’re reaching out to our community for help,” CISS posted on…
Food relief pantry lays empty
Battery Energy Project team volunteers at Bunyip River and connects with locals
In September, seven members of the team from energy company RES came together for a hands-on volunteering day at Bunyip River, near the proposed Bunyip…