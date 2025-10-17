A commercial laundry service in Dandenong South has been fined $270,000 after a driver died from a fall off a truck’s elevated tailgate. Ensign Services (Aust) Pty Ltd, trading as Laundry Services Australia, pleaded guilty at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court to failing to ensure a safe…
Laundry fined $270K after fatal fall
