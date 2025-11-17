For 12 year old Damian who lives with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy and scoliosis, there are no limits — especially with the support of his Lysterfield parents. And now, with Melbourne’s new RoboFit therapy clinic that works to combine physiotherapy, physiology and evolving technology —…
New RoboFit Melbourne clinic offers cutting-edge therapy for neuromuscular conditions
Concerns over using local infrastructure money elsewhere
The State Government is facing mounting criticism over a planning proposal that would allow Growth Areas Infrastructure Contribution (GAIC) funds to be spent on infrastructure…