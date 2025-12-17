Police have arrested a man following a fatal assault in Cheltenham on December 16. Emergency services were called to reports a man was allegedly seriously assaulted at a Warrigal Road address shortly before 10pm. A 27-year-old man from Berwick was declared deceased at the scene….
Berwick man found deceased, 28-year-old arrested
Driver jailed after deadly distraction
A 24-year-old distracted driver who drove through a red light and fatally struck a three-year-old girl in Endeavour…