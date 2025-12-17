Ivy Ollier, a Casey local, celebrated her centenary on Tuesday 16 December, with her son Paul and other family members by her side. Throughout the years, Ivy has been a passionate advocate for wildlife and environmental preservation. Before migrating to Queensland, Australia in 1983, she…
Centenary celebrations, Ivy Ollier turns 100
-
Berwick man found deceased, 28-year-old arrested
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245950 Police have arrested a man following a fatal assault in Cheltenham on December 16. Emergency services were called…