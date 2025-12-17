The festive season has once again lit up the community, and this year residents truly outdid themselves. Homes across the area came alive with twinkling lights, thoughtful themes, and creative decorations, and your wonderful entries captured that magic beautifully. A heartfelt thank-you goes out to…
Christmas tree in all its holiday glory
-
Pumas overpower Pirates
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524223 PREMIER FIRSTS Pakenham Pumas Premier 2 Firsts produced a commanding all-round performance on Thursday night, pulling away from…