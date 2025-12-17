Cranbourne Italian Senior Club capped off the year with a festive Christmas celebration that highlighted both continuity and renewal within one of the area’s longest-running multicultural senior groups. More than 100 members gathered for the club’s Christmas dance on Monday 15 December, their regular day…
Cranbourne Italian Senior Club celebrates Christmas
-
Driver jailed after deadly distraction
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 439283 A 24-year-old distracted driver who drove through a red light and fatally struck a three-year-old girl in Endeavour…