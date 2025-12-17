A 24-year-old distracted driver who drove through a red light and fatally struck a three-year-old girl in Endeavour Hills has been jailed. Kamal Ghali, 25, an osteopath from Endeavour Hills, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to dangerous driving causing death. In sentencing on…
Driver jailed after deadly distraction
