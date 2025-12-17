Home » Funding boost for Berwick Mechanics’ Institute & Free Library


In May 2025, the Minister for Local Government, Nick Staikos M.P., announced a funding package of $9,000 for each of the eleven remaining Mechanics’ Institute libraries in Victoria. This followed a joint submission by Mechanics’ Institutes of Victoria on behalf of the libraries. The first…

  Pumas overpower Pirates

    

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524223 PREMIER FIRSTS Pakenham Pumas Premier 2 Firsts produced a commanding all-round performance on Thursday night, pulling away from…