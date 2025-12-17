A house fire in Clyde North has left a man fighting for his life and another in critical condition after emergency services responded to an alleged suspicious house fire early this morning. The fire occurred about 1:45am on 18 December at a Sunburnt Circuit property…
Suspicious house fire in Clyde North leaves three in hospital
LETTER TO EDITOR – Tunnels fire fears
Deep concerns publicly aired by Peter Marshall, secretary of United Firefighters Union Victoria (UFUV), over unreliable equipment to confront any future fire hazards in the…