Passers-by intervened as an alleged speeding car came to grief outside the Pakenham Gazette’s office just after 4pm on Friday 9 January. Witnesses said the dark green Holden swerved sharply away from the Army Road and crashed into the grassed embankment on the old Princes…
Alleged speeding crash ends on Gazette office embankment
Digital Editions
-
Young man stabbed in critical condition
Another stabbing in Melbourne’s southeast has left a young man fighting for his life, as knife crime continues to rise. Emergency services were called to…