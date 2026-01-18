A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault in a Beaconsfield shopping centre carpark last November that allegedly left a good Samaritan with a fractured eye socket. Police allege a 38-year-old Officer man was assaulted after attempting to intervene in a fight…
Good Samaritan attacker charged
Young man stabbed in critical condition
Another stabbing in Melbourne’s southeast has left a young man fighting for his life, as knife crime continues to rise. Emergency services were called to…