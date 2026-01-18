Two boys were arrested after allegedly speeding at more than 200 km/h in a stolen SUV on Friday 16 January. Police say they observed the white Mazda SUV driving erratically in Dandenong about 10.25pm. They covertly observed the car driving towards the Melbourne CBD, reaching…
High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested
