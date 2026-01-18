Police intercepted a Narre Warren learner driver this morning after he was allegedly caught travelling over 220km/h in a 100km/h zone in Mulgrave. The 23-year old man was driving on the Monash Freeway about 3am on Monday 19 January when Nunawading Highway Patrol officers detected…
Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway
