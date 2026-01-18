Home » Young man stabbed in critical condition
Another stabbing in Melbourne’s southeast has left a young man fighting for his life, as knife crime continues to rise. Emergency services were called to McGregor Road in Pakenham about 1.15am on Wednesday, January 14, after a man in his 20s was found with stab…

